Kabale policeman murdered at EC office, gun stolen

Police in Kabale district are hunting for unknown criminals that murdered Special Police Constable (SPC) Garalious Barykabu, 58, while he guarded the Electoral Commission (EC) offices on Makanga hill Kabale town.

Kigezi sub-region police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate said the incident happened Wednesday night at an unspecified time as the deceased’s body was found tied with ropes inside the security guard’s room at the main gate of the EC offices in Kabale town.

Mr Maate said the assailants stole the SMG rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition which Barykabu had before he was killed, adding that the deceased’s body was found with a deep wound- both on the nose and head.

“His body was found at around 7am by the colleague; SPC Solomon Twinomujuni who had come to take over the day duties as the deceased was on night duty. We appeal to the public to help us in hunting for the stolen SMG riffle as well as identifying the culprits so that they can be charged accordingly,” he said.

Mr Maate noted that whereas such incidents have not been common in the area, community members should cooperate with security personnel by volunteering information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

A murder case has been recorded at Kabale police station as SD/18/28/01/2021.

Some local residents in Kabale town wondered why police deployed an ageing policeman alone at a sensitive facility (Electoral commission offices) during an electoral season but Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Darius Nandinda said investigations are underway for why just one police man was deployed.

“Police should have deployed at least two or more. My condolence to the family members and the police fraternity for the loss of their colleague and I promise that government shall do its best to bring the culprits to book,” Mr Nandinda said.

