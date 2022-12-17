Kabarole pastor found near murder scene, stoned to death 

Police in Kabarole District are investigating a case of double murder after a 30-year-old pastor of a local Pentecostal church was stoned to death by residents of Igogonya village who allegedly found him at the murder scene of one of their colleagues who had been gunned down by unknown assailants.

Pastor Julius Mugisa of God’s Power Revival Healing Church Kikoyo was attacked by a mob at Igogonya village on Friday on allegations that he participated in the shooting of one Tobias Komunda, 30.

Pastor Mugisa hailed from Kikoyo village in Kyamuhoro ward, Kibasi town council in Kabarole District where he founded the church.

Some eyewitnesses told police that the cleric was seen in the company of four other people driving to Komunda’s home at Igogonya village at around 5pm.

“It's alleged that a group of five unknown people travelling in a white vehicle with unknown registration plate went to the home of the deceased (Komunda) at around 5pm. They all went behind the house of Komunda where they spent about 30 minutes haggling. They developed a misunderstanding before Komunda told them to leave his home. He (Komunda) attempted to pelt them with a stone but he was shot in the head and died,” Rwenzori west region police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige said quoting witness statements recorded by the police.

According to statements recorded by police, the assailants, including a woman, jumped into the waiting vehicle and sped away, leaving Pastor Mugisa behind. He was, however, reportedly intercepted by angry residents as he also attempted to flee from the murder scene.

“The pastor fled from the scene but he had already been identified by the residents who were responding to the gun shots. He was attacked and beaten by a large number of angry residents who overpowered the area police officers who tried of rescue him,” Mr Twesige added.

Mr Twesige said preliminary police findings indicate that the two deceased persons and the other four assailants at large were involved in an illegal transaction which they failed to agree on how to share.

“The deceased (Tobias Komunda and Julius Mugisa) and other assailants knew each other before the incident. They had a disagreement over an unknown illegal transaction where they failed to share equally because one of the daughters of the deceased (Komunda) overheard them (assailants) demanding for their shares,” he said.