Kadaga asks Museveni to appoint new IGG

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga says she is holding talks with President Museveni seeking an expeditious appointment of a new Inspector General of Government (IGG) to replace Justice Irene Mulyagonja, who last year returned to the Judiciary to serve in the Court of Appeal.

Also, Deputy IGG, Mr George Bamugemereire has left office after completing eight years of service in the inspectorate at the expiry of his second four-year term. This leaves two vacant top management positions hence all the responsibilities resting on Ms Fauzat Mariam Wangadya, the only remaining Deputy IGG.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday during the launch of the new online assets declaration system called the Exit Declaration Module that will only be filled by leaders who are leaving office; the Speaker did not reveal details of her discussion with the President.

“It is a pity that people are leaving and you are not well constituted. I have been discussing with the appointing authority about this matter and I hope sooner than later, it will be done,” the Speaker said.

Justice Mulyagonja left office on July 5 last year after completing two terms which is the maximum period for one to serve as IGG.

Meanwhile, the leaders who are leaving office will be required to declare their wealth at the end of their tenure by filing in the automated exit declaration so that Inspectorate does not proceed to prosecute them before the Leadership Code Tribunal.

Previously, leaders have only been making bi-annual declarations of their wealth, which is then assessed by the Inspectorate to ascertain their accuracy.

“The Exit Declaration Module in particular enables leaders who are ceasing to serve as public officers to declare their incomes, assets and liabilities within six months from the end of their service period to comply with Section 4(3) of the Leadership Code Act, 2002” said Ms Wandadya.

Ms Wangadya added that failure by a leader to comply with the provisions of the Leadership Code Act by a leader who is leaving office would lead to prosecution before the Leadership Code Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the Inspectorate revealed that Parliament's performance on the online declaration of assets, income and liabilities stands at 94 per cent, stating that the remaining six per cent risk facing prosecution.

Mr Bamugemereire commended Parliament for continuous support extended to the Inspectorate of Government saying they have been able to register many achievements that include the establishment of the Directorate of Special Investigations that handles high level corruption cases, and a forensic laboratory to deal with sophisticated forms of corruption.

The Speaker promised to ensure that the amendment to the Leadership Code Act is concluded within the current Parliament, adding that the process was going on well.

She described the exit declaration module as a “very important” innovation that will help leaders declare whatever they are leaving office with.

At the same function, the Speaker used the automated system to submit her biannual declaration of her assets, income and liabilities to Ms Wangadya the Deputy IGG who also in turn did the same to declare her own wealth. Mr Bamugemereire also submitted his exit declaration form on his last day in office.