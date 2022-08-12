Kagabo: MP in the eye of Shs40m cash storm

Before coming out to claim that he is among the legislators who received the controversial Shs40m as a ‘reward’ for approving a Shs618b supplementary request, including Shs77b for State House in June, Dr Twaha Kagabo Mzee, was an ordinary backbencher in the House.

He could attract little attention given the fact that he is not among the vocal legislators, but the Shs40m cash bonanza has thrust the Bukoto South legislator into the limelight. On Tuesday, Dr Kagabo showed up in the House with a brief-case containing the Shs40m.

He claims he and other legislators picked the money from Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s residence in Kololo, a Kampala suburb, in June for unidentified activity.

On Tuesday, Dr Kagabo was arrested by detectives from the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and recorded a statement.

Ms Among has since distanced herself from the controversial Shs40m cash bonanza and ordered the House committee on Rules to investigate Dr Kagabo for alleged misconduct.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Dr Kagabo averred that he stands by his words.

“What I said is the gospel truth and I will not change my mind,” he said.

Asked whether he feels he has been treated unfairly, Dr Kagabo said : “I have no problem with whatever procedure they will use , because the Leadership Code requires any public officer to declare any gift beyond five currency points (about Shs100,000) in value. So, I think what the IGG’s office is doing is correct .”

“I have nothing to do next as far as this matter is concerned. Whatever remains is in the office of the IGG. What I don’t want is to tarnish my name before fellow MPs and Speaker. For me I did my part and I am now clean before the electorate and my party,” he said.

According to Ms Ali Munira, the Inspectorate of Government spokesperson, investigations to establish the source and purpose of the money have already commenced .The Shs40m cash is currently with the IGG’s office as an exhibit.

Dr Kagabo, a first time legislator, defeated National Residence Movement’s Abdul Kiyimba and two others during the 2021 parliamentary elections. He polled 8,883 votes against Mr Kiyimba’s 6,685 votes while independents Julius Ssentamu and Bena Nakimera Makuza garnered 5,621 and 325 votes, respectively.

About Kagabo

He was born in Kyetume Village, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District on August 18, 1979, to late Salama Namubiru and Hussein Singenga.

Dr Kagabo attended Abbey and Abu Primary School, completing Primary Seven in 1994. He later joined St Bernard’s College, Kisweera, in Lwengo and completed his Ordinary Level in 1998. Dr Kagabo enrolled at Masaka Senior Secondary and completed his Senior Six in 2000.

He joined Mbale School of Clinical Officers and graduated in 2003 with a diploma in clinical medicine and community health.

Dr Kagabo joined Makerere University in 2005 and graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery before upgrading to a master’s degree in the same field.