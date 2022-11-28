Kalungu residents in fear as stray dogs invade town

Residents of Kalungu District are living in fear following the increasing number of stray dogs loitering in the area.

Mr John Kyeyune, a resident of Juma Cell in Lukaya Town, said the population of stray animals is growing at a high rate since dogs produce many puppies.

“The stray dogs have attacked and killed 11 birds and wounded five goats in a month. We call for urgent action before they start biting people,” he said during an interview last week.

The animals move in a pack of 10 to 20, which has increased panic among locals.

Mr John Kiragga, the chairperson of Kalungu Town Council, said he has received numerous complaints from residents over the matter, adding that the district veterinary department has been alerted.

He blamed the problem on dog owners who cannot afford to feed the pets, preferring to let them hunt for survival. “We have for a while warned dog owners against allowing the animals to loiter in the town, but they have refused to take heed,” he said

When contacted, Mr Henry Ssimbwa, the district veterinary officer, said his office is in the process of acquiring poison to kill all stray dogs.

“We shall make announcements on local radio stations asking dog owners to chain their animals so that no complains when the stray dogs are killed,” he said. Stray dogs are increasingly becoming a menace in many urban centres across the country.

Early this month, residents of Kayunga Village, Mateete Sub-county in Sembabule District were left in grief after a five-year-old pupil was attacked and killed by stray dogs as he trekked to school.

A pack of about six dogs is said to have pounced on Dan Matovu and mauled him to death.





Treatment

The treatment of rabies is expensive, with the post-exposure vaccine going for between Shs150,000 and Shs300,000 for a complete dose.

At the height of increased dog bites in 2017, police in Masaka District resorted to a shoot-to-kill approach to eliminate the animals.