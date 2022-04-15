Kampala-Jinja flyover works give Clock Tower new look

The first phase of the Kampala Flyover project is taking shape with major infrastructural works nearing completion.

The phase comprises a new modern Clocker Tower flyover, a four-lane Nsambya underpass, three pedestrian bridges, junction improvements, and general road widening to ease traffic flow.

Junction development is ongoing at Mukwano Road-Kibuli area, Nsambya-Ggaba road area and at the Clock Tower-Shoprite stretch.

Construction of a pedestrian bridge takes shakes.



According to the plan, there will be a four-lane underpass at Nsambya to deliver vehicular traffic from the flyover at Queen’s Way to Mukwano Road.



Uganda National Roads Authority’s (Unra) media relations manager Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe told Daily Monitor yesterday that they expect to have substantial completion of the first flyover project by December.

Mr Kyobe noted that the second Lot is still under procurement with land acquisition ongoing, especially in areas where the roads agency has not fully acquired land.

An underpass that is under construction near Nsambya traffic lights.

“The Nsambya underpass will be the first of its kind in Uganda and upon completion, it will ease traffic,” Mr Kyobe said.

The Kampala Flyover project is being bankrolled by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) at Shs224b. Phase two is expected to cost Shs659b.

The ongoing works have since paralysed traffic on roads such as Mukwano, Ggaba, Kibuli and the sixth, seventh and Eighth Street in the industrial area.

The Clock Tower structure that was relocated to pave way for the construction of the flyover. It was built in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Uganda in 1954.