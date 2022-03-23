Kampala RCC Hussein transferred to Yumbe as Museveni reshuffles RDCs
What you need to know:
- The administrative abilities of the youthful leader who recently announced some controversial policies intended “to clean up Kampala City”- have been deployed over 500km away from the city.
President Museveni has transferred outspoken Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Hussein to Yumbe District.
“The transfers or appointments are with immediate effect,” according to President Museveni’s deputy press secretary, Faruk Kirunda.
Consequently, Ms Amina Lukanga will from March 23 take over as Uganda's capital RCC- from the youthful leader who recently announced and enforced some controversial policies intended “to clean up Kampala City.” Click here for the Full list of RDCs