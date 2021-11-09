Kamuli man filmed beating woman, child remanded for assault

A video grab showing Tom Galubale, 19, assaulting his neighbour and her child. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

  • Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Micheal Kasadha, told Daily Monitor that the incident occurred last Friday and Galubale was arraigned before Kamuli Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (November 8, 2021), charged with double assault and remanded to Kamuli Prison.

A 19-year-old man has been remanded to prison for assaulting a neighbor and her one-and-a-half-year old child. Tom Galubale, a resident of Buwaiswa Ward, Northern Division in Kamuli municipality was last week captured assaulting the two, on a video that has since gone viral on social media

