Kamuli man filmed beating woman, child remanded for assault

A 19-year-old man has been remanded to prison for assaulting a neighbor and her one-and-a-half-year old child. Tom Galubale, a resident of Buwaiswa Ward, Northern Division in Kamuli municipality was last week captured assaulting the two, on a video that has since gone viral on social media

In the 30-second footage that has attracted widespread condemnation from the public, especially child protection crusaders, Galubale is seen embroiled in a physical altercation with his unidentified female neighbour, who shortly retreats.

But as the child crosses Galubale's path to join the mother, he (Galubale) unleashes a slap on the back of the child's head that immediately throws him to the ground, where he collapses with a thud. The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Micheal Kasadha, told Daily Monitor that the incident occurred last Friday and Galubale was arraigned before Kamuli Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (November 8, 2021), charged with double assault and remanded to Kamuli Prison.

"The woman he assaulted is his neighbour and not his wife as it is being suggested on social media, while the one-and-a-half-year-old child belongs to the woman; he was taken to Court and remanded," Mr Kasadha said.

According to him, police are yet to establish what triggered the fight, but whatever it was, he said it wasn't rational to beat the neighbour, the child or anyone.