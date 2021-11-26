Prime

Kamya orders interdiction of Land Commission boss

Ms Beatrice Byenkya, ULC chairperson (L), Ms Beti Kamya, IGG (R)

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

Commission members accuse Ms Beatrice Byenkya of being high-handed and malicious.

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, has ordered the immediate interdiction of the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) chairperson to pave way for investigations into her alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.