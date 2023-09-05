Karamoja annual cultural show starts

A week-long cultural event, aimed at showcasing the Karamoja sub-region’s regalia and norms, commenced yesterday at Naarakorio Grounds in Matany Town Council in Napak District.

The eighth edition of the Karamoja cultural event will run until Saturday, under the theme: “Preserving our cultural identity and diversity for a dignified, peaceful and resilient future.”

The event brings together all people from the nine districts in the sub-region, which are Moroto, Abim,Nakapiripirit,Nabilatuk, Amudat, Kotido, Kaabong ,Karenga and Napak and also attracts participants from Teso, Lango, Turkana, South Sudan and Ethiopia, who share similar historical backgrounds as Ateker.

Mr Emmanuel Tebanyang, the spokesperson for the event, said Karamoja has a rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, which the various ethnic groups in Karamoja classified as Ngikarimojong annually in the month of September gather to celebrate and showcase.

“The theme for this year’s event speaks volumes, as it encompasses issues related to diversity, peacebuilding, food security, climate change, and gender issues. This year, different categories of society, including women, youth, traditional leaders and decision-makers will hold a dialogue, then all resolutions will be read out and submitted to the plenary during the closing ceremony,” Mr Tebanyang said.

The cultural event, which was mooted in 2014, will have key activities executed today with a monument being built in Nawaikorot memorial mass grave where Karimojong were killed during President Idi Amin’s regime while resisting modern clothing and preferring their traditional attire and regalia.

On the same day, there will be a visit to Lotome, the first centre for the Anglican faith and the origin of formal education in Karamoja Sub-region, and Kayepas historical rock in Lokopo Sub-county where the Karimojong resisted the colonial settlers.

The one-week event will close on Saturday with the performance of Ekimwomwor (cultural parade and procession from Matany Town Council to St Daniel Comboni Secondary School.

The Ekimwomwor will also involve a display of traditional food, dishes, cultural artefacts, regalia, and cultural performances.