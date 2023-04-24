Karamoja iron sheets: Police wait on DPP on whom to charge next

Police have said they are waiting for orders from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) on whom to charge next over theft of Karamoja iron sheets.

So far four suspects have been charged for diverting iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja. These include State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu, State minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her brother Mr Michael Naboya Kitutu.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the task force team actively investigating theft and diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja has almost finalised its scope of investigations.

“Several case files were submitted with findings to the office of the DPP. We have about two to three witnesses who have to record statements so that we can track a few leads which are significant in the remaining inquiries,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Mr Enanga, some of the case files are 100 percent complete like the one of Ms Nandutu which he said is ready for full trial. “We are now waiting for DPP to evaluate the evidence on the remaining case files and come up with appropriate conclusions that will guide our next course of action.”

Ms Nandutu who is now detained at Luzira Prison until May 3, 2023 was committed to the High Court for trial moments after she pleaded not guilty to the charge of dealing with suspect property in connection with mismanagement of Karamoja iron sheets.

At least 20 ministers and about 35 legislators are facing the heat over the Karamoja irons sheets, with government struggling to save face over the scandal. A number of senior ministers, including the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the finance minister, Matia Kasaija are among the most senior ministers to have received the iron sheets.

