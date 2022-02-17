Karimojong cattle rustlers kill councillor

Police say councillor Mr Loburin Lomerinyang was gunned down by rustlers. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Brutal cattle raids have recently increased in the Karamoja area, disrupting almost 15-years of relative stability following a successful government-led disarmament exercise.

Police and the army have launched a joint hunt for a group of Karimojong cattle rustlers who reportedly shot dead a parish councillor attached to Amudat Town Council in Amudat District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.