Katikkiro tips NUP leaders on dialogue, respect  

The Buganda Kingdom Premier, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to call for a dialogue over the ongoing infight between the party president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu and the former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga.

Speaking to the delegation led by the current LoP Joel Ssenyonyi at Bulange Mengo on Wednesday, the Katikkiro said that the Kingdom is very keen on observance of human rights and believes that everybody should be allowed to meet, debate and congregate with others, out of which development ideas can come.

“We urge political players to be very keen on observance of human rights starting with yourselves, you need to be patient, respect and talk to one another. I think is better for good leaders to sit down and talk to one another with patience and listen to wise counsel because you have to serve the public when you’re together,” he said.

Mr Mayiga added that Bulange is home to everyone irrespective of their ideological orientation politically, religion and ethnical origin. He encouraged leaders to remain firm, and strong and keep pressing on despite challenges.

Mr Ssenyonyi remarked: “As a party there are different ways we handle issues, we do talk, engage and other times there are sanctions. The way we react to some of our leaders or members does not mean that we do not love them but we have to stick to our core values. The country is looking at us as leaders so we cannot deviate.”

“When you’re being disciplined it’s important because the bible says that the pride comes before a fall, because we need to be humble as leaders and follow what’s right,” he added.

On the other hand, the Katikkiro reiterated the Kingdom’s core objective of prioritising health, saying since 2002 they have concentrating on the fight against HIV/AIDs.