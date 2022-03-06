Kayunga authorities in panic as family claims headquarters land

A sign post which late Kalya's family put at Kayunga Sub County offices on March 4, 2022. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The family's move has sent shockwaves among leaders of the two entities, who had for long thought the land belonged to Buganda Kingdom. The land measures 10 acres.

Local leaders in Kayunga Town Council and Kayunga Sub-County, Kayunga District are in panic after a family repossessed the land on which the two local governments have their offices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.