KCCA relocates over 250 street vendors, confiscates 100 kiosks

Impounded. KCCA law enforcement officers take away some of the goods confiscated from street vendors in the City Centre recently. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The authority, in a September 29 notice served to all traders around the city and surrounding suburbs, states that the kiosks were set up without permission.

More than 250 street vendors operating in Kampala have been relocated to markets owned by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as part of the ongoing Keep Kampala Smart campaign.

