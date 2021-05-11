Keep off money lenders, Kadaga tells MPs-elect

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has warned incoming legislators to stay away from money lenders if they do not want to entangle themselves in financial troubles.

Some 529 Members of Parliament elected on January 14 are to swear in from May 17 to 20, and, Parliament sources say, loan sharks have been bombarding them with offers.

“I want to ask the new members (incoming MPs) to be very, very, very far from money lenders. You know the money lenders have offices around here; so, they have been sending messages to members that ‘I can get you Shs1 billion in three days,” Ms Kadaga said at a press briefing yesterday.

Money lenders, many with offices on Parliament Avenue, have previously trapped lawmakers in loans taken for acquiring houses, buying cars and revamping wardrobes and lifestyle upgrade during the early phase of transition from village to city before the MPs start receiving salary and allowances.

As a result, many MPs, according to records of the House, take home no shilling because all their official earnings are deducted to repay loans or in pension contributions.

“… if you are a new member who has just come from an election and maybe you borrowed money, are in debt, and then, you hear Shs1 billion in three days, you might go for it,” Ms Kadaga said.

She added: “I don’t want anyone to touch loans until August. That is the biggest message I have for incoming MPs. First, I want them to know how much they are getting in a month, how much they need for rent, how much money they need for school fees, how much money they need for their constituency and later weigh whether they really need a loan or can live on the money they earn from Parliament.”

The Speaker discouraged the MPs-elect from overburdening themselves with constituency responsibilities. “You know sometimes how voters can make their demands and (you) think you are being good to them and you (end) up spending a lot of money. Rationalise how much you are actually putting into the constituency,” she said.

Instead, Ms Kadaga advised MPs-elect to lobby from government to do work within their respective constituencies instead of haemorrhaging their resources. “I don’t want to hear about borrowing for now,” she stressed.

