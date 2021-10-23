Kigezi adopts new ways to rid region of malaria

The mosquito-borne disease is still one of Africa's major killer diseases. Malaria kills an average of 400,000 people globally, mainly children. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Larviciding is the regular use of chemical insecticides on stagnant water bodies to reduce the adult mosquito population by killing off their larva before they develop into adults.

The use of larviciding method to kill off mosquitoes at larva stage in Kabale, Kisoro and Rubanda districts has reduced malaria cases in Kigezi Sub-region.

