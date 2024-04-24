Kigezi mourns Kabale's former mayor, Dr Ruhemurana

Leaders from Kigezi region have described the deceased former Mayor of Kabale Municipality, Dr Pius Ruhemurana as a dedicated leader that mentored the youth into leadership positions. He was also praised as a reliable gynecologist.

Dr Ruhemurana, 76, served as the Mayor for Kabale Municipality from 1998 to 2016 when he was defeated by the then LCIII Chairperson for Central Division of Kabale Municipality, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha.

Dr Ruhemurana died at Rugarama hospital in Kabale town on April 24 where he had been admitted for treatment on a combination of health complications that included diabetes and dementia according to his nephew, Mr Alex Baguma.

“My uncle was battling diabetes and dementia for about two years until he breathed his last at Rugarama hospital in Kabale town on Wednesday early morning. We are saddened about his death as a family. Burial arrangements will be communicated later,” Mr Baguma said.

The former Member of Parliament for Rukungiri Municipality, Mr Mugume Kaginda and the former Speaker for Kabale Municipal Council, Mr Richard Muhanguzi, described the deceased as a unique leader who served diligently as a medical doctor, politician and head of laity for Kabale Diocese.

“Dr Ruhemurana will always be remembered for his zeal in lobbying for government programs that shaped the development and the beauty of Kabale town. His council lobbied for the UMSID program that constructed several roads in Kabale town. His council offered land on which the Bank of Uganda constructed its current center in Kabale town. The construction of the first ever storied central market building in western Uganda was his initiative. He has died with dignity,” the former Speaker of Kabale Municipality said.

The Mayor for Kabale Municipality, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, described the deceased former mayor as a personal doctor and a honest man that mentored him into politics.

“In Dr Ruhemurana’s death, we have lost a resourceful person that initiated several development projects in Kabale municipality. His gynecological services will be dearly missed by women in the area as he used to treat their health complications at his personal clinic located in Bugongi-Northern Division of Kabale municipality. At one time, he was my personal doctor and I used to consult him a lot when I was still the LCIII chairman for the Central Division in Kabale Municipality,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Education background

According to Mr Baguma, the nephew to the deceased former mayor, Dr Ruhemurana completed primary education at Kitanga in Kashambya sub county, then completed secondary education at St Paul’s Mutolere secondary school before he joined the Institute of teacher education at Kyambogo where he attained a diploma in secondary education after which he won the commonwealth scholarship to study a degree in medicine in India.

After his degree in medicine, Dr Ruhemurana served as a medical officer at Kambugu hospital in Kanungu district and medical superintendent at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital after which he joined politics where he served as the mayor for Kabale municipality for 18 years.