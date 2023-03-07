Kiira College Old Boys reject new head teacher

The former students of Kiira College Butiki (KCB) have rejected the new head teacher posted to the school on the grounds that he has inadequate experience.

The former students under their association, Kiira College Butiki Old Boys Association (KICOBA) through the petition to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education on Monday, rejected the appointment of Mr Isabirye Paul Mwogeza, saying that he was posted to the school without their consent.

“The Old Boys were, however surprised to learn that your Ministry has posted Mr Isabirye Paul Mwogeza to Kiira College Butiki as a new head teacher. This has been done in total disregard of all the Old Boys’ efforts to have the most preferable candidate to replace Michael Kisaame who clocks mandatory retirement on March 9, 2023,” a three-paged petition signed by Dr Aggrey Batesaaki, the chairperson of KICOBA, reads in part.

“We as Old Boys, have rejected him, he lacks requisite experience, no desired track record of performance both academics and co-curricular. He is not an Old Boy, doesn’t know the culture and the history of the school,’’ the petition further reads.

Mr Batesaaki requested the permanent secretary to reconsider the earlier position by posting one of the old boys as the head teacher to steer the recovery of KCB.

He said that they wrote to the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom as the founding body suggesting to him the candidate to take over the headship of the school but never got any response.

The Old Boys recommended to the Ministry of Education Mr Samuel Watakyaala, head teacher of Kitayundwa Seed School, Christopher Isabirye, head teacher St Stephen SS Bugiri, John Stephen Ziraba, head teacher Buzaya and Mr Moses Ssemwanga, deputy head teacher of Iganga SS to steer the recovery of KCB.

They claim that the performance of the school has deteriorated in the last 10 years during the regimes of the head teachers who are not the Old Boys of KCB.

“Children’s discipline is not monitored yet the school motto is ‘discipline and hard work’. Children are not eating well. Teachers are not motivated, and their allowances from PTA are not paid on time, Mr Batesaaki said.

When contacted, Mr Mwogeza said: “I have been a head teacher since 2009 at Nakabale SS in Luuka District and Kaliro High School and parents still need me because of the transformation I have made in those schools. The issue of experience, the ministry is in a better position to explain that,” he said.

Mr Mwogez added: “I want to inform the public that I’m legally the head teacher of Kiira College Butiki effective March 1, 2023. I’m just waiting to receive instruments of power from the outgoing head teacher. The complainants should not mix personal interests in education issues.”

He said although the head teachers play a key role in the performance of the school, it is a collective effort of all the stakeholders including parents.