King Oyo raises concern over lack of medical equipment

The Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi, has expressed concern over health facilities in the country that lack enough medical equipment.

King Oyo said the country still has a long way to go to improve healthcare.

“In the past, we had made some progress. People in the countryside would visit health facilities to have access to equipment like these ones you have brought to us. We shall distribute them in all our district health facilities,” King Oyo said while receiving health equipment from telecom company MTN at the weekend.

He said the society cannot progress if its people are not healthy and commended MTN for the partnership in addressing healthcare.

“You have been a good partner and I am happy that you are addressing the healthcare issue. I urge you to come back to see how we can tackle other issues,” King Oyo said.

The telecommunication company donated 80 hospital beds, 80 blankets and 80 pairs of bed sheets that will be distributed to 10 health facilities in the kingdom.

The assistant commissioner in-charge of reproductive services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Richard Mugahi, said most facilities lack equipment, especially beds.

“We have a good health centre IV in Bisozi in Kamwenge District. It is now one year since it was commissioned. So this partnership will help such facilities to benefit. In Tooro, every year 90,000 mothers give birth and facilities have no equipment,” Dr Mugahi, who is also the kingdom’s deputy health minister, said.

The kingdom and MTN signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for two years worth Shs700 million, that will be invested in promoting health, education and sports.

Mr Wim Vanhelleputte, the MTN chief executive officer, said their partnership will make necessary improvements.

Tooro Kingdom last year also signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health with the focus on reducing communicable diseases and other diseases.

