Kirya: Bukedi’s academic, political icon dies at 88

On Monday afternoon, residents of Bukedi Sub-region woke up to the news of the death of the former Pallisa District chairperson, Laban Nini Kirya.

The academician and politician succumbed to cancer at Mengo Hospital at 1.30pm. He was 88.

His brother, Mr Bezel Kabanda said Kirya had battled cancer for long.

Mr Kabanda added that Kirya was a simple man who loved God and supported all church activities, financially.

“He single-handedly constructed a house for the parish priest of St Stephen Church of Uganda,” he said.

The head of the Balalaka clan, Mr Balaamu Kintu Mubbala, said: “It is shocking that we have lost one of the gallant icons and pillars in Bugwere cultural institution.”

“Kirya has been instrumental in building Bugwere, so he will never be forgotten. We shall miss his generosity and spirit of building the communities,” he said.

Mr Wilson Gadala, a cousin of Kirya, described him as a Pan-African who served in different capacities until he retired.

“What he had done was so unbelievable. We stand in disbelief to what has struck the people of Bugwere,’’ Mr Gadala said.

He added: “He was so transparent in whatever position he served in this country and that is the reason he was trustworthy.”

Mr David Laban Kirya, one of Kirya’s sons, said his father was caring and loving.

“We cherished our father because he was a great man who loved us so much,” Mr Laban said.

Kirya will be laid to rest on Saturday at his ancestral home in Kiralaka Village, Kamonkoli Town Council, Budaka District.

Background

Kirya was born in 1934 in Kiralaka Village, Budaka District to the late Andereya Kirya of Balalaka clan.

Kirya started his education at Kamonkoli Mixed Primary School in 1939, before moving to Iki Iki Primary School when he was in Primary Three in 1942 and completed his primary education at the school.

He then joined Nabumali High School in 1948 for his secondary education and completed his A-Level at the school in 1955 and was then admitted to Makerere University.

In 1960, he completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and got a job as a probation officer in Kampiringisa Rehabilitation Centre, a school for juvenile delinquents in Mpigi District.

He was later transferred to Luzira prison as a probation and social welfare officer. He was again transferred to Mbale where he worked as the probation and social welfare officer of the districts of Mbale, Bukedi, Sebei and Teso.

From 1964 to 1969, Kirya worked as the administrative secretary of Bukedi District.

In 1972, he became the first principal of Institute of Public Administration and a founding member of the African Association of Public Administration and Management. He held this position until 1978.

He was later appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and also worked in the same position at the ministries of Water, Lands, Minerals and Natural resources.

In 1980, he became the director of the Pan African Institute for Development in West Africa based in Cameroon.

Between 1992 and 1996, he was the Pallisa District chairperson and National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson of the district.

In 2000, he was appointed a member of the Public Service Commission and Judicial Service Commission. He served in these positions until he retired in 2022.

Family