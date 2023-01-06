Kisoro leaders want Museveni to compensate mother of 18-year-old son killed by UPDF officer 

A section of leaders in Kisoro District in western Uganda has asked President Museveni and his government to compensate the mother of an 18-year-old man shot and killed by a UPDF officer.

Zepherine Nizeyimana was shot and killed by Pte Hamis Walimbwa following an argument at Friend’s bar at Nyarubande Village, Rukundo Town Council in Kisoro District on June 2, 2022.

The 11:30 pm shooting also left Pte Walimbwa’s colleague, Pte William Acha nursing bullet wounds.

Members of Nizeyimana’s family and local leaders in the district were left disenchanted after the army court sitting in the district on Thursday handed Pte Walimbwa a life sentence for his crime without ordering compensation to the victim’s mother, Oliva Nyiramugisha.

This was after Pte Walimbwa attached to Kibaya army detach in Kisoro District pleaded guilty to the charges before the UPDF second division court chairman, Colonel Rogers Kitwala.

Seemingly disappointed by the court ruling and overwhelmed with grief, Ms Nyiramugisha, widowed about four years ago, was left speechless.

Moments after the court session, the LCIII chairman for Nyarubuye Sub County, Mr Ernest Ndibyariye and his Rukundo town council counterpart, Mr Clever Ndagijimana slammed government for failure to compensate Ms Nyiramugisha for her deceased son whom they said was her breadwinner.

“While we appreciate the deterrent sentence given to the convicted soldier who pleaded guilty to the offence of murder by shooting, we appeal to the government to consider giving compensation to the victim’s mother to facilitate her upkeep. If government managed to give Shs5 million compensation to the victims of the Kampala [Freedom City] stampede where people died during socialization why not compensate someone whose son was shot dead by a government official using a government weapon? ” Mr Ndibyariye wondered.

He said he and other leaders would petition President Museveni through the office of the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) to ensure that the Ms Nyiramugisha is compensated for her son’s loss.