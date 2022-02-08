Kyambogo staff threaten demo over extra teaching load

A student and a boda boda motorcyclist pictured at Kyambogo University main gate. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Kyambogo University management is slated to meet the University Council to forge a way forward.

Lecturers at Kyambogo University have threatened to stop teaching all the evening and weekend programmes if the management does not pay them extra money for teaching beyond their stipulated 12 hours in a week.

