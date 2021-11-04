Kyambogo University bans bags in lecture rooms

A student and a boda boda motorcyclist pictured at Kyambogo University main gate. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The ban comes barely two weeks after the country reported two terror attacks that have since left about three people dead and several others injured.

Kyambogo University has banned students from taking bags and backpacks to the lecture rooms due to terrorism threats.

