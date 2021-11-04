Kyambogo University bans bags in lecture rooms

Kyambogo University has banned students from taking bags and backpacks to the lecture rooms due to terrorism threats.

In a November 1 letter from the University Dean of Students, Ms Mildred Tibananuka, the ban is intended to stop attackers who tend to carry explosives in bags.

“At a Kyambogo University security meeting held on October 29, it was observed that terrorism was at a growing rate in the country and the main means of carrying explosives were bags and backpacks,” Ms Tibananuka said.

“In an effort to prevent terrorism at Kyambogo University, it was agreed that students should not be allowed to carry them to lecture rooms,” he added.

Ms Tibananuka said students should only carry books and manageable materials in their hands while going for lectures.

The ban comes barely two weeks after the country reported two terror attacks that have since left about three people dead and several others injured.

The first attack was last month at one of the bars in Komamboga, a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala, followed by the second explosion on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris at Lungala on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Police have since tightened security in the country.

Students oppose ban

Some students at Kyambogo University, most especially day scholars, have since opposed the ban, saying their properties including laptops, phones, and money will not be safe.

“How will one person carry six books in their hands to the university? Why does the university want to treat us like high school children? This is not fair,” Mr Butaha said. Mily Nabulo, a First Year student, said it would be hard for female students to carry their sanitary materials alongside other school equipment in their hands.

However, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, said day scholars should only carry things that they need to use in a particular day.

“We shall not allow students with bags inside the university. The terror attackers are carrying bombs in bags, so our security guards are going to ensure that students comply with the directive,” Prof Katunguka said.

The order came two days before the reopening of all universities and other tertiary institutions by the government.

Educational institutions were closed for the second time on June 18 since the onset of coronavirus in the country.

Institutions of higher learning reopened on Monday with majority, including Kyambogo, barring unvaccinated students from accessing the university premises.