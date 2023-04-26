Lack of patriotism fuels indiscipline in schools - Bulambuli RDC

More than 1,688 students from different schools in Bulambuli District have been urged to be ambassadors in fighting indiscipline in schools by embracing patriotism clubs.

The Senior One and Five students, who were drawn from 15 secondary schools, were Tuesday commissioned into patriotic cadreship.

Amir Kamba, the Bulambuli deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), while passing out the graduates at Bulegeni SS and St Peters Clever SS, noted that lack of patriotism fuels indiscipline among Ugandans.

“People are not patriotic and only resort to practicing evil acts such as corruption. We need to love our country and live in harmony,” Kamba said.

At the two schools in Bulambuli Districts, students were tipped on ideological orientation, mindset change, principles of patriotism, theory of military drills, among other topics as a foundation for education and professional development.

“This shouldn’t stop only here but more students in other schools should be trained to be patriotic. We need to create awareness so that people should embrace this programme,” Kamba said.

Some of the students drawn from different secondary schools in Bulambuli District are seen on a parade during the commissioning of the patriotism graduates on April 25, 2023.PHOTO/MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

According to Kamba, President Museveni was right to direct that patriotism clubs be set up in schools as this will increase willingness to defend and sacrifice for the country.

Kamba also tasked the political, cultural and heads of learning institutions to support patriotism as its district coordinator Peter Gusolo decried lack of support from stakeholders.

“There is inadequate facilitation to support these patriotism activities in schools. We pray that institutions should take more interest to provide enough financial support to these clubs,” Gusolo said remarked.

At Tuesday’s event, Bulambuli RDC Stanley Bayole awarded the best 10 participants with new pairs of shoes.

He applauded the students for exhibiting an excellent performance and showing love and devotion to their country.

He cautioned the youth against indulging themselves into unproductive activities that would ruin their future.

“By not appreciating our country, we shall be opposing God’s plan. Let us love and defend our beautiful country,” he said.

Patriotism is a universalised government programme that was launched by President Museveni in February 2009.