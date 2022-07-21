Land management manual launched

A manual on land management has been launched by academicians purposed to simplify documentation which professionals and the public can use in their interaction, training, and practice as far as issues of land are concerned.

The launch was at the Department of Architecture and Physical Planning at the College of Engineering, Design, Art, and Technology at Makerere University Kampala.

Professor Stephen Mukiibi, an architect and professor in architecture at the department says “they look forward to ensuring that much of the information unknown to the public gets transmitted to them.”

The manual has been authored by Mukiibi, Amin Kiggundu Tamale, William Eriauku, Orashida Nakanwagi and Eunice Aliamo and published with support from Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Uganda.

The authors were prompted by the challenges people face in accessing, using land and the dangers and vices that follow the challenges.

“We appreciate efforts government has taken to try and resolve the issues of land in the country. Under these, government has come up with a land law and amending it to ensure that members of the community are served more equitably, fairly, and easily,” Professor Mukiibi, the coordinator of the research, explains.

He adds, “Unfortunately, there are still some other issues that still pending and new ones that are coming up and the onus is on us, as academicians and professionals to try and discuss these issues further with a view of bringing forward possible solutions to them.”