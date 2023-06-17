Land tenure system affecting relation between investor, communities in central region

The on-going implementation of the investor compliance monitoring tool (ICMT) has revealed that the Mailo land system in central Uganda is among the major factors that are contributing to the strained relationship between investors and communities they inject their money in.

The tool which is being implemented under the Responsible Governance of Investments in Land (RGIL) project indicates that the central region is the only region with many wrangles between investors and communities because they acquire land from landlords without the knowledge of tenants.

While presenting the status update of the on-going implementation of the tool in Kampala on Friday, Mr Richard Katende, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at GIZ’s RGIL project said the poor relationship between landlords and bonafide tenants is affecting the rate of acceptability of different investments by the communities leading to either their failure or wars.

“Majority of the landlords and tenants are ignorant about their rights and you will find that when an investor is okayed for example by the landlord, he will face resistance in the community and sometimes he tries to use his money to forcefully influence them which leads to resistance,” he said.

“Sometimes the investor himself will fear to bring investment to the area once he realises that his investment will not be safe and all this is because of the land tenure system because other areas are ok,” he added.

ICMT was developed and rolled out three years ago by the Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) in partnership with GIZ, with an aim of promoting responsible governance of investments in land in Uganda.

It is being implemented by GIZ and PELUM in partnership with different MDAs, including; the ministries of local government, lands and urban development and agriculture, animal industry and fisheries.

The tool measures the investors’ compliance in the major areas of land acquisition, food security, water management, documentation, and gender inclusion.

Currently, it is being implemented in the districts of Mubende, Kasanda and Gomba in central, Soroti and Kapelbyong in eastern and Dokolo in Acholi sub region.

“We have in the last three years assessed 102 investors across all districts but Soroti is performing highly because they are complying excellently in all areas,” Mr Katende said.

Mr Moses Onen, the Advocacy officer at Pelum Uganda said that investors especially in agriculture are abusing the rights of the community and therefore, the need for a performance tool that must check them.

“Commercial investments in agriculture and forestry are increasingly exerting pressure on land as a resource. These investments can lead to loss of access to land, conflicts and forced evictions, thereby restricting and preventing inclusive and sustainable development pathways. Commitments have been made for sound land governance, but there are still considerable challenges for its implementation,” he said.

Adding, “This tool factor in all vital things, an investor must put in place if they are to leave and operate in harmony with the communities and we have spoken to most of them who have started appreciating its usefulness,” he said.