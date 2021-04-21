Law catches man filmed beating pregnant wife

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

A man, who was captured on video, assaulting his pregnant wife, has been charged before the courts of law, three years later.

Hillary Owino appeared before Lira Chief Magistrate Court on Monday and denied the charges of torture.

Owino, a resident of Bar-Opu Village in Adekokwo Sub-County in Lira District, allegedly fled his home after committing the offence three years ago.

He, however, resurfaced last week leading to his arrest after a tip-off.

Presiding magistrate Geneva Natukunda remanded Owino to Lira Central Prison until May 12.

This was after the resident State Attorney, Ms Jasinta Kkaya, informed court of how investigations into the offence were complete and asked for a hearing date.

“Mr Owino, and two others on June 27, 2018 while at Bar-Opu village, Adekokwo Sub-county in Lira District, tortured a three-month-old mother over stealing a mobile phone contrary to Section 1(b) and 4(1) of the Prevention and Prohibition of the Torture Act 3 of 2012,” Magistrate Natukunda read out the charges.

The video

The video that went viral three years ago, shows Owino allegedly pouring water on and battering the expectant mother, who pleaded with him to stop in vain.

Advertisement

The disturbing video, also shows Owino flogging his naked victim in front of his child and neighbours.

Owino only stopped the beating after his wife she ran away.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com