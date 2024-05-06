Lecturer killed in Mbale as thugs terrorise city

Residents of Mbale City have been thrown into panic following reports that panga-wielding thugs have hit the area.

The local leaders and residents said several people, especially in the suburbs of the city, have been reportedly attacked and robbed of their property worth millions of shillings.

The recent incident involved a lecturer of Kumi University, Gabriel Omulala, a resident of Kidongole Sub-County in Bukedea District, who was hit by thugs on Nabuyonga Rise.

He died hours later at Mbale hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

According to police, on April 29, the deceased was attacked by two men moving on a motorcycle on the road in Buwalasi Ward, Mbale Northern City Division.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the deceased was severely cut on the head multiple times by the thugs.

"They took all his belongings and left him in critical condition in the trench on Nabuyonga Rise opposite Mbale Junior School. The suspects rode off on their motorcycle towards Nkoma Stage,” Mr Taitika said.

Police said the scene of the crime was re-constructed by officers and homicide detectives to aid investigations.

Mr Taitika said they have also started a manhunt for panga-wielding thugs who have so far attacked and injured several people in the past two weeks.

Residents have, however, expressed grave concerns over escalating incidents of insecurity and called upon security to act.

Mr Sam Bukuwa, a volunteer officer at Mbale Northern City Division office, was also attacked by unknown panga-welding thugs at Namakwekwe Estate in Mbale Northern City Division. He is currently nursing injuries.

Mr Robert Kisesi, the councillor representing the North-Central Ward, said the community is increasingly in panic.

“People no longer move freely at night because of insecurity. They attack and leave victims severely injured before taking their possessions,” Mr Kisesi said.

He urged local authorities and police to take immediate action to address the rising tide of violence and restore safety in the city.

However, the police attributed the attacks in the city to darkness. For instance, the solar lights at Nabuyonga Rise and other parts of the city are not working.

This publication has since learnt that with the help of the CCTV, police have arrested two suspects and one motorcycle belonging to the thugs.

Last week, a section of residents in Namakwekwe Ward wrote an open letter to security agencies in Mbale City and shared it on various WhatsApp groups over the alarming increase in gang attacks and killings of citizens in the city.

“Dear Security Agencies in Mbale City. I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming increase in gang attacks and killings of innocent citizens in our city. It is with great concern that I address this urgent matter and emphasize the need for immediate security intervention to prevent further loss of lives and property, ” the letter reads in part.

According to the residents, the gang attacks are becoming increasingly brutal and frequent, targeting vulnerable individuals.

“This situation demands urgent action from the security agencies to restore law and order and safeguard the lives and well-being of the citizens. I urge you, as the security agencies entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining peace and security, to take immediate and decisive action,” Mr Freddie Wepukulu, a resident in Namakwekwe ward, said.

He advised security to increase their presence in the areas most affected by the gang attacks and conduct thorough investigations to identify and apprehend the criminals involved, and also ensure that they face the full brunt of the law.

Mr Patrick Madoi, a boda boda rider in Mbale city, said the thugs move around in the late hours of the night and early morning at around 4am to 5am with very sharp machetes.

Mr Abdullah Magambo, the Mbale Deputy Speaker, said there is need for security in the area to address the rampant insecurities, adding that cases are happening in dark spots at night.

“The law enforcement, government officials, and local businesses should work together to identify and address potential threats,” Mr Magambo said.

Mr Steven Masiga, another resident, asked enforcement units charged with the detection, arrest and prosecution of criminals to activate community policing.

“To enable locals to be part of the information network, sometimes excessive force and intimidation used by junior officers may lead to diminished public cooperation and confidence,” Mr Masiga said.