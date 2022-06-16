Let’s unite and work, Speaker Among tells MPs

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has urged legislators in the 11th Parliament to discard their political party differences and focus on working for the common good of the country.

Ms Among’s call for cohesion was delivered as she opened the first training seminar for the members of the 11th Parliament held in Kampala in which she reasoned that it is through unity that the legislative arm will be able to meet expectations they shoulder as law makers.

Related PRIME MPs get Shs40m each in fresh budget deal National

"As legislators, I implore you to work together with unity and purpose of the 11th Parliament irrespective of your political parties, shades of opinion, gender, religion and ethnic groups and this should be a uniting Parliament that is aimed at ensuring that we deliver on what is expected of us,” Speaker Among told MPs in attendance.

As a way of creating enabling spaces, Ms Among pledged to offer the requisite support needed for the lawmakers to answer the clarion call made to them by the citizenry.

“Each of us has a constituency, much as I am proud of your performance in the House, you have to be performing in the constituency because I want you to come back to Parliament. Where you need our support as leaders of the institution, we are available to support you to ensure that you deliver in your constituency," Ms Among said.

Held under the theme: “Transformed, Independent and People-centered Parliament,” the training was organised to, among others register three core targets. They include in sub themes of Parliament and constitutional Governance, Parliamentary procedure, practices and processes.

The three-day-long session is meant to among others sharpen oratory skills of the 529 lawmakers, improve on their debating abilities and polish their decorum both within the August House and outside the precincts of Parliament.

"You should know your mandate as Members of Parliament. You need to sharpen your skills in persuasion, critical thinking, public speaking and problem solving among others. This will help widen your scope of influence in the day-to-day execution of your mandate as Members of Parliament,” Ms said.

She added: “We have scenarios where we send MPs to go and represent the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Clerk [to Parliament] and somebody cannot express himself or herself. But by the end of this workshop, we should be having very good members of Parliament who can articulate himself anywhere, whether internationally or locally."

Both the call for unity and decorum comes days after the Rubabo County MP Mr Naboth Namanya was filmed verbally attacking Dr Monica Musenero for allegedly mismanaging funds meant for Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE). Ms Among later condemned Mr Namanya’s conduct and called him to order.

Like majority of the MPs that attended the training, the Butiru County MP Mr Godfrey Wakooli lauded the organizers for the training.

“This training has shown how important committees are in processing of Parliament business. Many times journalists have judged and assessed us based only on the proceedings of plenary,” Mr Wakooli said, and added: “However, we have to appreciate that committees are the engines for most of the business at Parliament and this is where heavy lifting happens.”

His counterpart, Ms Rose Obiga, the Woman MP for Terego County said the underlying themes for the training are highly timely. She said the call for cohesion in the House by the Speaker will not only cure differences, but also ease their work as legislators.

“There are many members who are found of maligning fellow colleagues to win favours. So, her call [for unity] is right because I think she [Speaker Among] has noticed that people keep going to her talking about others badly just win favours,” Ms Among said.

Expect 100% delivery

Ms Among pledged to ensure Parliament fully delivers on all fronts as the second year of the five-year-long term of the 11th Parliament commences.

"We shall have the next sitting on 5th of July. This time we should not start walking, we should run,” Ms Among said.

She added: “For instance, I expect us by the end of the first session, not to have any pending bills. By the end of the session, we should have closed all business 100 per cent. We want the 11th Parliament to be the best Parliament of this."