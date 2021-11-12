Lightning kills three children in Bundibugyo

Residents gathered at the family of the deceased children in Bundibugyo District on November 11. PHOTO/LONGINO MUHINDO

By  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

  • The deceased have been identified as Patience Biira,10, Joan Kabugo, 8, and Joas Bwambale,4.

Three children died Thursday and four others were seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Kirumya Sub-County, Bundibugyo District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.