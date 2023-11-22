Lira businessman shoots son dead

A prominent businessman in Lira City is in police custody for shooting his son dead.

Haji Joe Ogwang, a resident of Ireda Estate in Lira City East Division is accused of killing his son, Aaron Okello, during a heated altercation at Tipper stage in Kamuswahili Cell on Tuesday. The incident occurred while Ogwang was conducting his daily business.

Reports suggest that a confrontation arose when Okello demanded money from Ogwang. This led to a struggle in which Okello attempted to disarm his father, prompting him to fire a bullet that fatally injured his son. Okello was rushed to Lira Medical Center but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Ogwang voluntarily surrendered to the Lira-City Central Police Station.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, revealed preliminary findings indicate that Okello was a UPDF deserter with a history of violence. Additionally, a Pistol No UG IND 99702870, along with 5 rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

“The killer gun has been recovered, with five rounds of ammunitions and exhibited. We are yet to ascertain whether the suspect acquired the pistol legally or not as further investigations continue,” he said.

The deceased's body is lying at Lira Regional Referral Hospital's mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

In a surprising turn, numerous city residents took to social media advocating for Ogwang's immediate release, asserting that his actions prevented violent crimes in the city.

They claimed the deceased had masterminded criminal activities, especially in areas like Central Park and Ireda Shamba. The deceased’s former schoolmate described him as a "violent person" who frequently engaged in physical altercations, even with school authorities.