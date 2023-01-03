17-year-old boy kills father in Kwania

A 17-year-old boy in Kwania District has killed his father during a misunderstanding at a disco hall.

The juvenile reportedly cut his father Tonny Okwir, 38, several times using a machete. The incident happened on New Year's Eve after the deceased, who was already drunk, reportedly attempted to kill the child using the same machete.

The deceased, a resident of Alik-Ipiny Village, Aluka Parish, Inomo Sub County in Kwania District, was rushed to a private health facility in Aduku Town Council for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on Monday.

Mr James Oloro, a neighbour, said that on a fateful day, the deceased started drinking alcohol in the morning.

“He went to a neighbouring trading centre to drink alcohol together with his son before they developed a misunderstanding. The father then returned home and picked a panga to cut his son but the boy overpowered him and cut him several times. The boy sustained minor injuries,” he said, adding that it was around 11pm.

Mr Eddie Okello, a resident in the area, said that Okwir separated from the suspect’s mother and he had been saying that he did not want to see the boy.

“Okwir has been threatening to kill his son claiming that he was produced by another man and if the boy did not leave his home, he was going to kill him,” he said.

Kwania deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jacob Jonga, condemned the act, appealing to parents to have self-respect.