Retired teacher kills his 80-year-old mother over land

Police in Rukungiri District are hunting for a 62-year-old man for allegedly killing his 80-year-old mother for failing to give him a share of family properties.

The Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as Federesi Karabaye, a resident of Rwentaka village, Kisizi Parish, Nyarushanje Sub County in Rukungiri District.

“The incident happened on Friday night at around 2am when James Kabariroha, a retired primary teacher attacked his mother and killed her over the Will his late father left behind seven years ago which excluded him from those supposed to get a share,” he said.

Mr Maate said Mr Kabariroha is suspected to have hired three other people who helped him to execute his mission. The body was found with several cuts on the head, chest, and back.

Ms Asiimwe Mugisha, a daughter of the deceased said: “We held a family meeting recently at home and my brother was in attendance and we all agreed not to change the Will but I was so shocked to hear the sad news that my brother killed my mother over the already sorted issue.”

Mr Moses Guma, the uncle of the suspect said after the death of Karabaye’s husband, her son kept asking her to change the Will because it was not favouring him (the suspect).

Mr Obedia Kankiriho, a brother to the suspect, said out of the six children his father left, Mr Kabariroha is the only child who attained formal education and was excluded from Will.

"Our father sold land while educating him and the rest of us did not go to school, so after our father’s death, the suspect wanted the Will changed such that he could also get land yet they already sold his share,” he said.