Lira medical student murdered from hostel

A second year student of Uganda Christian Institute of Nursing and Midwifery (UCI) in Lira District was Thursday morning found lying in pool of blood in front of her rented room.

Magdalene Locoro, 23, who was doing a certificate course in medical records and in her final year, was staying at Corner Boroboro which is about 500 meters away from the institute.

Mr John Bosco Ogwal, the Principal of UCI told journalists that he received information in the morning that one of their students had been stabbed to death over unknown reasons.

“I went together with the Lira CPS Division Police Commander and other officers. When we reached the scene we found her lying in a pool of blood in front of her rented house at Corner Boroboro,” Mr Ogwal said.

He said the body was taken by police to the mortuary of Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Mr Ogwal said that their school has enough hostels for all the students but some students prefer to stay outside in their rented rooms for privacy.

“In tertiary institutions students are regarded as adults, therefore they are free to decide whether they want to reside in school hostels or stay in their rented rooms outside,” he said.

He said the school administration has already informed her family in Napak District about the unfortunate incident and they were waiting for their response.

Mr Bonny Ferdinand Okello Alele, a member of the governing council at UCI, condemned the brutal murder of their student and asked police to do a thorough investigation and ensure justice is received by the deceased’s family.

“We extend our deep condolences to her family. But we are also appealing to police to investigate the matter so that the suspects in this murder can be arrested and prosecuted. This is a big loss not only to the family but even the school and the country at large,” Mr Okello Alele said.

“The security of resident students entirely depends on us, but it is non-residents students who are getting this kind of problem because we cannot guarantee their safety since they live among the community members,” he added.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson confirmed that the police received the report about the murder at around 3:30am on Thursday morning.

“This follows a report made by Pastor Amanya Mugabi Enock, 48, a resident of Ocukuru Cell, Boroboro West ward, Lira City East Division, who is the landlord of the deceased,” Mr Okema said.

He said that a team of police officers visited the scene led by the DPC Lira City CPS, Joseph Bakaleke.

“Scene was photographed and documented, suspected killer knife believed to have been used was recovered and exhibited. Some narcotic substances were also recovered at scene,” he noted.

“Statements were recorded from the other tenants and friends to the deceased and one Isaac Ayela; the alleged boyfriend to the deceased has been taken into police custody to support investigation,” he said.

Similar cases

On April 14, 2023, Ismail Chelangat, a student of Uganda Christian Institute of Professional Development stabbed his colleague Jeremiah Mwanga, 24, killing him instantly after developing a disagreement over playing cards.

The school is an affiliate of Uganda Christian Institute of Nursing and Midwifery and they are all located in Gwengabara Cell, Boroboro Ward, Lira City West Division.