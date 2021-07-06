LIST: Unbs certifies 166 firms to make face masks, sanitisers
Tuesday July 06 2021
The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs) has licenced only 166 companies to manufacture facemasks and sanitisers in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of these, 57 are certified to manufacture non-medical face masks. These include Jude Color Solutions Limited, Silk Events Limited, Uganda Industrial Research Institute and Biogenics Limited.
The remaining 109 companies will produce sanitisers and disinfectants. These include Saraya Manufacturing (U) Limited, Mukwano Industries Uganda Limited, Mbarara University of Science and Technology and Jago Enterprises.
Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the head of public relations and marketing at Unbs, told Daily Monitor yesterday that this was in order to ensure that there are quality and safe products on the market.
“I want to remind Ugandans that as they are rushing to the market to purchase facemasks and sanitisers, they should look out for companies that are making products, which we have endorsed. These will not compromise their health,” Ms Kirabo said.
“We looked through their respective manufacturing processes and confirmed they met the requirements. I can guarantee their products are safe for use,” she added.
Ms Kirabo said Unbs is ready to help more individuals and organisations interested in manufacturing sanitisers, disinfectants and facemasks.
“If someone is interested in producing these products but does not know how to go about the process, we can send our technical people to help out so that in the end, we can have only quality products on the market,” she said.
Substandard products have continued to flood the market in the second Covid-19 induced lockdown, with some individuals taking advantage of the situation to make quick money from unsuspecting people.
READ: UNBS warns masks, gloves manufacturers over non-compliance
THOSE FOR SANITISERS
1. Abiah Group Limited;
2. Acetah Consult Solutions
3. Adma International Limited
4. Afrihomes Limited
5. Ahhuu Barintumye Herbal Clinical Research
6. Akhatabut Investments
7. Akubus Company Limited
8. All in One Chemicals
9. Allied Quality & Safety Consults
10. Aloesha Organic Natural Health Products
11. Amber Industries Ltd
12. Amovap medical stores Limited
13. Anthloam limited
14. Armour Group Limited
15. ASWT Industries U Limited
16. Balaji Medical Care Limited
17. Bash Emath Business Enterprises Ltd
18. Biomedics Products
19. Blueswan Products Limited
20. Boss Beverages International
21. Bubbly Inner Beauty Limited
22. Carbide Company Limited
23. Careplus Health and Safety Ltd
24. Carobert Investment Limited
25. Da-Litto Enterprises
26. Ddembelyo Distillers Limited
27. Dei Natural Products Int. Limited
28. Diversey Eastern and Central Africa Ltd
29. Drug Nest Pharmaceuticals
30. Ecoloba East Africa (U) Limited
31. Edutrian for all Limited
32. Firstline Pharmaceuticals
33. Gama Distillers Ltd
34. Geno-Hitech Uganda Limited
35. Girls unstoppable Uganda
36. Globo Chemical (u) Limited
37. Gold link Investments Limited
38. Hima Cement Limited
39. Hi-Tech Gas Supplies (u) Ltd
40. HK Industrials Limited
41. Hoima Sugar Limited
42. Human Diagnostics U Limited
43. Isla Products Ltd
44. Jago Enterprises
45. Jalshi Care Uganda –SMC Ltd
46. Johnes vocational training institute limited
47. Joy Care Products Limited
48. Jukan Health Solutions Ltd
49. Kageye General Merchandise
50. Kasese Distillers Limited
51. Klevin Shaun Investments
52. Ken 360 Uganda Limited
53. Laboratory Needs Solution
54. Labtech Medical Supplies
55. Lavs Enterprises
56. Leading Distillers (U) Limited
57. Leeko (Uganda) Limited
58. Legit Products Ltd
59. Lumious Uganda Limited
60. Bwendero Dairy Farm
61. Maili More Limited
62. Mambo Freshy Amenities
63. Mbarara University of Science and Tech
64. MM and Trust Pharmaceuticals
65. Modern Distillers Limited
66. Modern Great Ways Engineering
67. Mukwano Industries
68. Musoke Cleaners
69. Mwiru Holdings-SMC Ltd
70. Nansibankya Clinic
71. Neat Solutions Limited
72. Nile Derivatives Limited
73. Nyasha Africa Limited
74. Oakmont (U) Ltd
75. Obwechumi International
76. Page Logistics (U) Limited
77. Pelere Group Limited
78. Pen and Jo Investments Ltd
79. Pengcheng Intern Trading (U)
80. Poptex Traders Limited
81. Premier Distilleries Limited
82. Protech Services (U) Limited
83. Qays Enterprises Limited
84. Ramson Beverages Ltd
85. Reddy’s Pharma Limited
86. Samaka Consults U Limited
87. Samarola Business Enterprises
88. Sanit Hygiene-SMC Limited
89. Saraya Manufacturing (U)
90. Shivpad Uganda-SMC Limited
91. Silver-j.b.l. Limited
92. Smartcare Ltd
93. Starlite Engineers Limited
94. Still Pure Investments Limited
95. Sugar Corporation of Uganda
96. Taff Steel Ltd
97. Twera Enterprises Limited
98. Uganda Industrial Research Institute
99. Vance Investments Limited
100. Urban Snail Firm
101. Vision Neuse Enterprises
102. Volunteer Action Network ltd
103. Wandaz Products Limited
104. Vrushik Investment Limited
105. Wide Spetrum Enterprises
106. Wispro Uganda Limited
107. Wosha Products
108. Yahweh Products Intern
109. Zanga Products
Companies to produce non-medical face masks
1. Aiduk Group Limited
2. Amani Health & Beauty Products
3. Beier Safety and Security
4. Beniva Limited
5. Big Concepts Enterprises
6. Biogenics Limited
7. Chrisams Designs Limited
8. Christex Garment Industry Ltd
9. Supplies Enterprises (U) Ltd
10. Collaborating Operational Services (U) Limited
11. Contaplast Ventures Limited
12. Crane Clothing Company Ltd
13. Dag and Bragan Limited
14. Didas Uniform Makers Limited
15. Excel Brands (U) Limited
16. Fine Media Limited
17. Fine Spinners (Uganda) Limited
18. Fresh Fashion Collections
19. Fundi Building Centre
20. Gabirica Garments Limited
21. Geno-Hitech Uganda Ltd
22. GNI Tailoring
23. Graecon Designs Limited
24. Graphic Systems (U)
25. Harrina Enterprises Ltd
26. Jable Designs
27. Jude Color Solutions Ltd
28. Kwera Ltd
29. Kyoga Millers (U) Limited
30. Labtech Medical Supplies Ltd
31. Lavie Boutique Limited
32. Leaven Communications Ltd
33. Lida Packaging Products Ltd
34. Lily Benefit Investments Ltd
35. Lira Garment Designers
36. Lurtex Textiles Limited
37. Manvi Holdings Limited
38. Mede Plast Limited
39. MoTIV Creations Limited
40. Najeru Packaging Industries
41. Prime Computer Centre Ltd
42. Prince Orient Uganda Ltd
43. SCD (Uganda) Limited
44. Shanom Office Solutions Ltd
45. Silk Events Limited
46. Southern Range Nyanza Limited
47. Spek Tailoring Project
48. SUMACO Enterprises Limited
49. The Northern Rock Investments
50. Tinlen Garments (U) Limited
51. Youfra Apparel
52. Yaket International Limited
53. X-ERA Limited
54. X Effect Limited
55. Valentine International Consultants
56. UPDF Widows, Veterans / Dependants
57. Uganda Industrial Research Institute