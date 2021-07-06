LIST: Unbs certifies 166 firms to make face masks, sanitisers

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs) has licenced only 166 companies to manufacture facemasks and sanitisers in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of these, 57 are certified to manufacture non-medical face masks. These include Jude Color Solutions Limited, Silk Events Limited, Uganda Industrial Research Institute and Biogenics Limited.

The remaining 109 companies will produce sanitisers and disinfectants. These include Saraya Manufacturing (U) Limited, Mukwano Industries Uganda Limited, Mbarara University of Science and Technology and Jago Enterprises.

Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the head of public relations and marketing at Unbs, told Daily Monitor yesterday that this was in order to ensure that there are quality and safe products on the market.

“I want to remind Ugandans that as they are rushing to the market to purchase facemasks and sanitisers, they should look out for companies that are making products, which we have endorsed. These will not compromise their health,” Ms Kirabo said.

“We looked through their respective manufacturing processes and confirmed they met the requirements. I can guarantee their products are safe for use,” she added.

Ms Kirabo said Unbs is ready to help more individuals and organisations interested in manufacturing sanitisers, disinfectants and facemasks.

“If someone is interested in producing these products but does not know how to go about the process, we can send our technical people to help out so that in the end, we can have only quality products on the market,” she said.

Substandard products have continued to flood the market in the second Covid-19 induced lockdown, with some individuals taking advantage of the situation to make quick money from unsuspecting people.



