Local contractors demand Shs500 billion in arrears from UNRA

Legislators on the Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure have accused the Ministers of the Ministry of Works and Transport of allegedly doing ‘nothing’ and ‘being silent’ during cabinet meetings thus not airing out pains affecting the roads sector in the country.

The MPs have consequently expressed an urgent need to directly meet President Museveni themselves so that they can speak on behalf of all persons and sectors affected within the roads sector. They believe that it is through this that the government will be moved to address the defects in the sector.

The stinging accusations came after the leadership of the local contractors in the roads sector under their umbrella body of Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC) told Parliament that the Uganda National Roads Authority owes them up to Shs500 billion.

“The members are demanding over Shs500 million from the major employer UNRA. The situation is getting out of hand as some of them are now unable to continue with the construction works or bid for other contracts due to UNRA not paying them and others have loans to service,” UNABCEC President Mr Jameson Olonya said.

The accusation was made in the presence of State Minister of Works Mr Musa Ecweru and the Executive Director of UNRA Ms Allen Kagina who were pressed by lawmakers to explain the failure to pay the local contractors.

Ms Kagina acknowledged the challenges faced by the local contractors, saying the matter had been occasioned by the budget cuts by the Ministry of Finance.

But the Ntoroko legislator Mr Gerald Ibanda Rwemulikya criticized the government for having effected budgetary cuts across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) without sparing critical areas such as funds that were meant to cater for the construction of roads in the country.

“I wonder how this government works. Sometimes I feel that Cabinet didn’t take the right decision in some areas like works and transport,” Mr Ibanda said before insisting that the government finds the money for outstanding arrears.

“This issue is beyond us. Without funding this sector means that whatever we are doing like Parish Development Model is an exercise in futility,” Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, Shadow minister for Works said.

At this point, MPs like Mr Nathan Byanyima, Bukanga North, and the Bugabula South MP Mr Maurice Kibalya insisted nothing would be realized by the ministers for works and UNRA leader Ms Allen Kagina and therefore need to meet the President directly.

“This money must be paid…but you must know that most of these ministers fear the president. They can’t tell him, some of us here can tell him,” Mr Byanyima said.

“Let us not waste time with anybody. From here let us make a resolution, schedule an appointment with the president who is the constitutional minister for finance [and] take him through the cries of the people,” Mr Kibalya said.

He added: “Let him also read this document [which is] self-explanatory. Let him face us [and] we take him on. Let him not leave the burden to the ministry of works alone.”