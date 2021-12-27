Locals protest over Barifa forest eco-tourism project

The former Arua Municipality MP, Mr Kassiano Wadri,  addresses the press during the demonstration on Tuesday against Barifa Central Forest Reserve eco-tourism project. PHOTO | FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

What you need to know:

  • Residents and leaders say the eco-toursim project is a ploy to grab forest land.

Residents and leaders of Arua City have protested a decision by the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to give the Maracha County MP , Mr Denis Oguzu Lee, 10 acres of Barifa Forest land to construct  eco- tourism site. 

