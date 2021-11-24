Prime

Locals threaten to reclaim unused health centre land

The outpatient department structure at the proposed site for Nyori Health Centre III. Construction of additional structures on the land has stalled for about six years. PHOTO/ROBERT ELEMA

By  Robert Elema

What you need to know:

The structure on the bushy land is now home to rats, snakes and lizards.

The local community of Mazanga Village in Nyori Parish, Lodonga Sub-county, Yumbe District, have threatened to reclaim a piece of land they donated for constructing a health facility.

