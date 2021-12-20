Lockdown increasing prostitution - leaders

Sex workers wait for clients on a street in Kabalagala, Kampala recently.Covid-19 lockdown has forced several girls and women in Wakiso to engage in commercial sex work,  district leaders have said. PHOTO/ FILE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Records at Kasanje Health Centre III indicate that of the 494 people, who tested for HIV/Aids in the last three months, only 98 were men.   

Covid-19 lockdown has forced several girls and women in Wakiso to engage in commercial sex work,  district leaders have said.
Speaking during a belated World Aids Day commemoration in Kasanje Town Council last Friday, the leaders decried the trend, saying it is fuelling the spread of HIV/Aids in the district.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.