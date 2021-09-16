LoP to press for change as he marks 100 days in office

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has vowed to relentlessly press for regime change and also advocate for what he termed as better leadership throughout his term in office.

As he stroked the 100th day in office yesterday, Mr Mpuuga, who succeeded Forum of Democratic Change’s (FDC) Ms Betty Aol Ochan, promised to work with other opposition players in Parliament to end the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) rule over Uganda.

“I work every day to force them (NRM) out. Whether that will be done with a bouquet of flowers or with other weaponry that is no answer for me. Therefore, we shall continue pushing on all fronts to make sure that we secure justice and for our people,” he said.

Speaking in reference to the two legislators; Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) that were recently arrested for allegedly playing a role in the killings in Greater Masaka region, Mr Mpuuga said there is urgent need to end abuse of power in the country.

“We shall not fear to talk to our enemies. This country is a suffering country and it will need some special healing. We have warned those who wield power to rethink life after them. This is our country and all of us must find space to live in it,” he said.

Mr Mpuuga, who swapped Democratic Party (DP) for the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, has so far premised his leadership on diplomacy.

In his address to the fourth estate yesterday, he revealed that his office had crafted a detailed plan largely nested in the legislative agenda to guide the Opposition to in its pursuit for regime change and better leadership.

“The agenda is a pathway. We mapped it out as the Opposition and we properly closed our plans in this document and it is not conclusive,” Mr Mpuga said.

He added: “It is a list of headlines and we work every day to improve on it. As we speak, we are working on a framework of how to have this implemented.”

Successes so far

Last month Mr Mpuuga launched the Opposition legislative agenda. From this, the Wakiso Woman MP, Ms Betty Naluyima, drew and tabled a motion to revert the government decision that previously compelled all revenue collections made by local governments to be channelled to the central government and thereafter allocations be determined by the latter. The motion was unanimously supported by the House last week.

Key among the challenges that have so far pressed Mr Mpuuga’s leadership include the arrest of the two Opposition MPs for allegedly having a hand in the killings in the Greater Masaka region.

Relatedly, the public awaits to see what his leadership will do in regard to some of the people that were arrested and are still under custody in various detention centres in relation to the January General Election.

Mr Mpuuga said his leadership was constrained by the shortage of human resources and time, which he said were occasioned and or worsened by the outbreak of coronavirus.

“The first immediate challenge for me is logistical. Logistical in terms of space, time and human resource. We are still under a lot of constraint but we are not frustrated. It remains a short-term challenge. We work every day to improve the situation,” he said.

Last month, Deputy Speaker Anita Among directed that all legislators deeply research on their topics before plenary in order to have concrete debates. This, Mr Mpuuga said, has also been a challenge among some MPs in the Opposition, especially for the first time entrants.

The LOP also promised to have the Opposition MPs undergo orientation so that they are acquainted on legislative procedures and other roles of MPs.

“Should a member be reminded that they should research before they debate? I want to encourage members to consider this job as full time. You don’t run from a market stall and come to debate without information,” he said.

For the months to come as the LOP, Mr Mpuuga promised to place key focus on the matters are directly speak to the core challenges that plague the citizenry.

