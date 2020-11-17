LRA's Ongwen ICC judgment set for January 12

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has set January 12 next year as the date it will deliver its much awaited judgment involving Dominic Ongwen, the alleged former Sinia Brigade of Joseph Kony’s Lord Resistance Army (LRA).

He is accused of committing atrocities in the two-decade civil war that left about one million civilians in northern Uganda killed.

The announcement was posted on the ICC’s website earlier today.

The verdict is expected to be read out by a panel of three justices led by Judge Péter Kovács at 10am (The Hague local time).

Others are; Bertram Schmitt and Raul Cano Pangalangan.

“The Prosecutor v. Dominic Ongwen will be delivered on 12 January 2021 at 10:00 (The Hague local time). The session will be transmitted live through the ICC website. Practical information on attending the session and information materials will be available in due course,” read in part the ICC press statement.

Advertisement

“The verdict will be read out in public and will either acquit or convict the accused. The accused before the ICC is presumed innocent. While the Prosecution must prove the guilt of the accused, the Trial Chamber will convict the accused only if it is satisfied that the charges have been proven beyond reasonable doubt. The Chamber bases its decision only on the applicable law and on evidence submitted and discussed before it at the trial.” The press statement further read in part.

Ongwen faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity arising from his participation in the Kony rebellion.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

He argues that he is a victim of Kony’s war since he was abducted by the rebels when he was a child on his way to school and forced into rebellion.

Ongwen is on trial for his alleged rebellious role in the attacks on four camps for people displaced by conflict in northern Uganda of Pajule, Abok, Lukodi and Odek in Gulu and Oyam districts between July 2002 and December 2005.

His crimes fall into three categories of attacks on internally displaced persons (IDP) camps; sexual and gender-based crimes; and conscription of child soldiers.

Ongwen was surrendered to the ICC in January 2015 after being captured from the jungles of Central African Republic and was transferred to the custody of the court on January the same year.

He is believed to have been part of the top five commanders of Kony-led LRA rebel group that caused havoc, with millions of civilians being killed and burnt alive in internally displaced people’s camps in northern Uganda for the last two decades as they fought the forces of the current regime of President Museveni.





Quick facts about Ongwen case

-Uganda signed the Rome Statute on 17 March 1999 and ratified on 14 June 2002, becoming a State Party to the International Criminal Court.

-On 16 December 2003, the Ugandan government referred the situation concerning northern Uganda to the Office of the prosecutor of the ICC.

-On 29 July 2004, the prosecutor determined a reasonable basis to open an investigation into the situation concerning northern Uganda.

-On 21 January 2015, Dominic Ongwen was transferred to the ICC detention centre in The Hague (Netherlands). His initial appearance before the single Judge of Pre-Trial Chamber II took place on 26 January 2015

-The confirmation of charges hearing in respect of Ongwen was held from 21–27 January 2016.

-On 23 March 2016, Pre-Trial Chamber II confirmed the charges brought by the prosecutor against Ongwen and committed him for trial

-A total of 4,107 Kony war victims were granted the right to participate in the Ongwen proceedings

- The prosecution team is led by Ms Fatou Bensouda, James Stewart and Benjamin Gumpert.

-Ongwen is being represented by Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo

-Victims are represented by lawyers; Joseph Akwenyu Manoba, Francisco Cox and Paolina Massidd

-He faces 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

awesaka@ug.natiomedia.com