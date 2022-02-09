Lubowa hospital works stall

Members of Parliament visit the site of the specialised hospital in Lubowa, Wakiso District, in August 2019. The Ministry of Health has said construction of the hospital will not be completed within the revised June deadline.
PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The construction of the hospital was set to be completed in June 2021 but this was pushed to June 2022.

Ministry of Health has said construction of the International Specialised Hospital in Lubowa, Wakiso District, will not be completed within the revised June deadline.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.