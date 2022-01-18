Prime

Luweero Hospital on the spot over death of mother in labour

Luweero District leaders on a guided tour of the Luweero Hospital facilities in December 2021.PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • After the operation, the patient and baby were transferred to the ICU where Ms Specioza Nabasirye later passed on.

The tragic demise of Ms Specioza Nabasirye, a mother of six on January 15- just minutes after undergoing an operation to save both her life and the newborn at Luweero Hospital has triggered an investigation into the real cause of death as relatives insist that the medics at the health facility demanded Shs200,000 before they could attend to the mother.

