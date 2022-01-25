Lwengo residents protest two-month power outage

Lwengo residents block Mbarara highway in protest over power outage. PHOTOS | GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The outage has gone up to two months, which residents say, has greatly affected their businesses, as most of them run shops, salons and others are mechanics.

Police in Lwengo on Monday fired live bullets to disperse angry residents who were protesting against vandalism of electricity wires and poles at Kalegero Village, Malongo Sub County in Lwengo District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.