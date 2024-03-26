Maj Gen Kavuma promoted, sent to Somalia

President Museveni has promoted the Deputy coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him as the new Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis).

Lt Gen Kavuma, who was once President Museveni’s aide-de-camp, replaced Lt Gen Samuel Okiding, alias Mr Artillery, after he was appointed the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

“H.E (His Excellence) the President and the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has appointed and promoted Major General Sam Kavuma to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the new Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis),” a statement by the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs spokesman, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, stated.

The appointment is part of the wider changes in the army in which Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son, was appointed the Chief of Defence Forces. He replaced Gen Wilson Mbadi, who has been appointed the State Minister of State for trade, industry and cooperatives. Gen Mbadi’s deputy was appointed the presidential advisor.

The reshuffle in the army, which also saw the firing of the Cabinet Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, came weeks after President Museveni accused the army leaders of being corrupt.

President Museveni said corruption that they had banished in the army had crept back and soldiers were selling fuel and deployments.