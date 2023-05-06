Maj Gen Nabasa appointed new Commander UPDF's 3rd infantry division

President Museveni has transferred and appointed six senior army officers in command and administrative positions in a mini Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) reshuffle.

In a Saturday statement, the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye confirmed the changes made by Mr Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces.

According to the new changes, Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa who was the commandant Military police has been appointed commander 3rd Infantry Division in Moroto, Brig Gen James Kinalwa was appointed Chief of Personnel and Administration while Brig Gen Eugene Ssenkumba Ssebugwawo who has been Chief of Personnel and Administration is appointed head of National Emergency coordination centre at the office of Prime Minister (OPM).

Others are Brig Gen William Beinomugisha who has been the commandant of 5th infantry Division now named Commandant Military Police and Brig Keith Katungi from Somali appointed commandant 5th infantry Division.

According to information from UPDF sources, some of the officers who have been replaced were nominated to attend a strategic course at the National Defence College course in Jinja.

Among the nominated candidates include Battle hardened Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe who was replaced by Maj Gen Nabasa.

Gen Balikudembe commanded and controlled the Division covering the greater Eastern Uganda since 2019.