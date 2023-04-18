Makerere Catholic chapel launches singles club

St Augustine Chapel of Makerere University has launched Catholic Singles Club, where faithful searching for God-fearing partners can converge every Sunday.

The club, which was initiated by Rev Fr Josephat Kivumbi Ddungu, the Chaplain, attracted young single ladies and men, especially campus students, who turned up in big numbers. The event was organised at St Augustine Conference Hall.

While addressing the congregants, Rev Tony Lyazi Nsumba, a priest at the Chapel, who represented the Chaplain, said it was proper for young couples to date the right people through and within church.

“There’s time for everything, time to be born, time to study and time to get married. There are people who think that they got married to books. Marriage was instituted by God but not the devil. Time will come when you have to get committed to someone,” Rev Nsumba said.

He advised students to find lovers the moment they finish their first degrees.

“Establish yourself and find someone who can marry you after your first degree. Then after you can further your studies,” he said.

Fr Nsumba further noted that there’s nothing which is earned on a silver plate.

“Take a risk because every life is a risk and God will lead you through,” he added.

Everyone, who attended the function, was registered and their credentials will be used to create a WhatsApp group, a platform singles will use to connect.

The priest listed 20 rules to guide the group.

“Kneel down and pray that God gives you a suitable partner because people are crying every now and then because of finding wrong partners. Stop being in the company of the married. Some people are not married but they wear wedding rings which confuses other singles,” he said.

The priest encouraged youth to dress nicely and avoid tempting others.

“Once in a while, dress to kill. That means you have to first invest in yourself before they invest in you. Ladies, make sure you wear heels and move in the church for people to see you before Mass commences. And once in a while, wear an expensive perfume. You should wear a perfume of at least Shs40,000. Avoid cheap perfumes,” he said.

He asked ladies to listen to everybody who proposes to them before they judge them and allow for courtship.

“Leave your childhood place for another place. Act in a responsible manner even if you are not. Take yourself to credible places. Keep your life a secret, don’t post everybody you are dating because anything can happen,’’ he said.

He tipped them on being extra kind to the people of the opposite sex.

“Leave your past life experiences to yourself when talking to someone who has interest in you,” he said.