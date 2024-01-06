Makerere seeks Shs60b for research, innovation

Makerere University seeks up to Shs60billion for research and innovations projects, authorities have said.

Currently, the institution of learning receives about Shs30billion research and innovation fund from the Ugandan government.

“The Money we are getting is like a tenth of what we really want. If we got more money, we would be able to produce much more innovations and help the economy of our country,” said Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe.

“We know that we cannot get all the money we want but if that could be doubled, we would also double the number of innovators and innovations,” Prof Nawangwe remarked as he delivered his address at the Makerere innovators showcased over 24 of their projects to visiting Commonwealth nation speakers and presiding officers.

Projects displayed on Friday were related to food security, technology, healthcare, environment and mental health, among others.

Prof Nawangwe, who was speaking to journalists at the conclusion of the showcase said, “Makerere University is largely gearing towards research, and will need extra funding for ongoing projects.”

Lawmaker leader of the visiting delegation Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South County) expressed optimism about government continuity towards research and innovation funding.

“Nobody has any reservations when it comes to giving money to Makerere University. We need to leave the level of competing in Africa and go international. So, the administration of Makerere University, we are ready to give you money, please, do your part,” he added.

In June 2023, Makerere University announced it would gradually downsize undergraduate admissions as they transition into a research-led institution.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Anita Among Saturday afternoon closed the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) which run in Uganda from January 3.