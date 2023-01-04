Makerere sets dates for graduation ceremony

Makerere University has set its final dates for the 73rd graduation ceremony slated to take place next month at the institution’s main campus in Kampala.

Speaking to the Monitor yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the ceremony will be held from February 13 to 17.

The five-day event will see the institution release nearly 13,000 graduates.

The Academic Registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, said the University Senate will sit on January 18 to approve the final graduation list.

According to Prof Mukadasi, the Senate will then print the final graduation booklet.

“We have given all the university colleges up to January 13 to submit the list of all the students they plan to graduate this year.The colleges must submit their lists after due diligence and quality assurance to ensure that only clean copies have been submitted,” he added.

Sources at the institution told this newspaper that heads of department had been instructed to beat the deadline for submission of the lists.

According to sources, heads of department, deans of school and college registrars who fail to beat the deadline face sanctions as individuals.

They have also been asked to be keen on students who qualify to graduate but tend to miss on graduation lists over missing marks.

Colleges slated to graduate students include College of Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, School of Law, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, College of Education and External Studies, Business and Management Sciences and College of Computing and Information Sciences.

Others are Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security, Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences and Makerere University Business School.